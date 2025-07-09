Jack Posobiec ‘ANGRY’ & ‘SICK of the LIES’ over the Epstein coverup

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
‘ANGRY’ and ‘SICK of the LIES’ over the Epstein coverup — Jack Posobiec
DOJ and White House ‘LIED to our faces’
Trump needs to ‘show leadership’ on this issue
Adding:
BREAKING: Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu is reportedly extending his stay in Washington (he was scheduled for 3 days)
This comes amidst reports unusual US military movement throughout the Middle East.
Israel’s Premier may extend his stay in order to have more meetings with Trump, according to media sources.