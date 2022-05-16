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This May Be Their Plan (If You Ever Share A Video Of Mine, Share This One!!)
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900 views • May 16, 2022
I made a Telegram post earlier connecting some dots but I felt making it into a video would be easier to share. The plan might be to set off a nuke and blame it on white supremacists or neo-nazis working for Russia. Pay attention if you start hearing “Atomwaffen”.
Telegram: https://t.me/therealchadchaddington
Support: https://chadchaddington.com/donate/
Sources:
https://www.yahoo.com/news/russia-could-strike-back-west-103800883.html
https://odysee.com/@ChadChaddington:d/Upcoming-Atomwaffen-False-Flag-:c
Telegram: https://t.me/therealchadchaddington
Support: https://chadchaddington.com/donate/
Sources:
https://www.yahoo.com/news/russia-could-strike-back-west-103800883.html
https://odysee.com/@ChadChaddington:d/Upcoming-Atomwaffen-False-Flag-:c
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