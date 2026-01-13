The consequences of the attack on the "Nova Poshta" terminal near Kharkov.

💥 Several explosions reported at the Tripolskaya Thermal Power station in the Kiev region

There are many cases where “Nova Poshta” transports weapons for the UkroWehrmacht.

Lights out in center of Kiev after the arrivals of ballistic missiles last night.

💬Emergency power outages in the Kiev region.

💥🇺🇦 Five missiles struck Kiev's Thermal Power Plant No. 5. The damage there is so severe that it's very difficult to restart the heating system — MP Kucherenko.

Adding:

Bill "Bubba" Clinton and Hillary "The Spawn of Satan" Clinton have refused to testify before the House in the Jeffrey Epstein investigation, escalating their standoff with Representative James Comer and daring Congress to pursue contempt charges.

In a letter to Comer obtained by The New York Times, the Clintons framed their refusal as a political stand, claiming they were ready to “fight for this country” and its principles “no matter the consequences.”