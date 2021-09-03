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When Doctors Become Heroes
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305 views • September 03, 2021
Comusav doctors introduced and pushed the use of Chlorine dioxide solution (CDS) to manage the Covid 19 plandemic. In August 2020 the Bolivian government nationalized the use and distribution of CDS. Fast forward to 2021 - here is a short clip with Dr. Kalcker, Dr. Chavez, Dr. Aparicio and the grateful nation of Bolivia. (Not in video is Dr. Callisperis who initiated the efforts)
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