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NEW NATIONAL VAX PASS! - Social Credit Is Being ROLLED OUT As People Are DISTRACTED By Ukraine War!
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23502 views • February 27, 2022
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the most recent push towards social credit as a national vaccine pass has been quietly rolled out in many red states and many blue states while people are distracted by the latest propaganda flavor of the week. The Ukraine/Russia war.
It is obviously easy to blindly guide people towards enslavement these days as massive news of tyranny is quickly covered up in a matter of a day or two with other news of insane tyranny.
With millions of lives possibly at risk by this latest war, millions more are still at risk at the hands of the jab as bodily autonomy is stripped away from people and most sit on their hands apathetically.
Will the lockdowners ever be punished? How long until the next series of lockdowns? Will the lockdowns coincide with global war?
As this new national vax pass is pushed forward quietly, many states are getting on board, unrolling a QR code system tied eventually to a social credit score. This is massive news. Why aren't more people talking about it? Because you're only allowed to learn about the things the state has mandated you to learn about. That's how propaganda works.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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World Alternative Media
2022
http://wamsurvival.com/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson reports on the most recent push towards social credit as a national vaccine pass has been quietly rolled out in many red states and many blue states while people are distracted by the latest propaganda flavor of the week. The Ukraine/Russia war.
It is obviously easy to blindly guide people towards enslavement these days as massive news of tyranny is quickly covered up in a matter of a day or two with other news of insane tyranny.
With millions of lives possibly at risk by this latest war, millions more are still at risk at the hands of the jab as bodily autonomy is stripped away from people and most sit on their hands apathetically.
Will the lockdowners ever be punished? How long until the next series of lockdowns? Will the lockdowns coincide with global war?
As this new national vax pass is pushed forward quietly, many states are getting on board, unrolling a QR code system tied eventually to a social credit score. This is massive news. Why aren't more people talking about it? Because you're only allowed to learn about the things the state has mandated you to learn about. That's how propaganda works.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
FIND US on Gettr HERE:
https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia
See our EPICFUNDME HERE:
https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2022
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