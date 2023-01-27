Spirituality, Science and Worldview – A Vital Synergy in these Critical Times - pt 1

For more FREE content like this, go to the Freedom Portal at this link: https://fp-prod.thriveon.com/
Rev. Michael Beckwith is a trans-denominational spiritual teacher creating leaders, not followers. His other calling was to be a molecular biologist. How does he see the synergy of Science and Spirit in shaping our Worldviews, and how does that help determine the fate of humanity and planet Earth in this time of such great risk...and such profound potential?
Foster will dive into these questions and more as we learn from Beckwith’s extraordinary personal path of realization.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.