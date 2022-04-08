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Free 15 minute telehealth consultation with AcuDoctor Shasta Ericson to assist in at home care of common ailments
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2 views • April 08, 2022
Learn ancient and modern holistic health modalities to get health back into your and your family's hands! Learn how to live in harmony with the seasons, your body constitutional type and acupressure and more at home care that you can do for yourself! Online consultations available at www.wayofwellness.com
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