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Quand David Pujadas résume l'escroquerie de la 2ème vague en 1 minute
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15 views • September 02, 2020
29 août 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t1KGwJuLFGI
Dissident : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBG7Q4B6huNPQNRAovURhTw
Extrait tiré de l'émission "24H Pujadas", diffusée sur LCI le 27 Août 2020.
Je vous recommunique ma vieille page de don Liberapay pour ceux qui souhaitent me soutenir, ce serait apprécié après tout ce temps: https://fr.liberapay.com/Dissident-Of...
Je vous invite également à régulièrement visiter la page "Communauté" de ma chaîne, où je relaie des interventions «non-publiables» sur cette chaîne : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBG7Q4B6huNPQNRAovURhTw/community
Dissident : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBG7Q4B6huNPQNRAovURhTw
Extrait tiré de l'émission "24H Pujadas", diffusée sur LCI le 27 Août 2020.
Je vous recommunique ma vieille page de don Liberapay pour ceux qui souhaitent me soutenir, ce serait apprécié après tout ce temps: https://fr.liberapay.com/Dissident-Of...
Je vous invite également à régulièrement visiter la page "Communauté" de ma chaîne, où je relaie des interventions «non-publiables» sur cette chaîne : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBG7Q4B6huNPQNRAovURhTw/community
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