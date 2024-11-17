Weltereignis 'Organische Elektronik'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Linköping University
https://liu.se/en/employee/magbe98
https://liu.se/en/news-item/odlade-elektroder-ett-av-arets-storsta-genombrott
https://liu.se/en/research-area/organic-electronics
Physics World: Growing electrodes inside living tissue
https://physicsworld.com/a/physics-world-reveals-its-top-10-breakthroughs-of-the-year-for-2023/
Science: Metabolite-induced in vivo fabrication of substrate-free organic bioelectronics
https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/science.adc9998
Prof Magnus Berggren: Artificial Nervous Systems and Electronic Plants (San Diego USA 2016)
Organic electronics is explored as the signaling bridge between biological systems and electronics targeting new opportunities in diagnostics, therapy and biotechnology. Using the coupled charge accumulation and ion exchange of conjugated polymer-polyelectrolyte systems different sensor and actuator devices have been developed. Included in circuits, these can simultaneously record and regulate physiology and functions at high spatiotemporal resolution. As artificial nervous systems, such circuits have successfully been applied, in vivo, to combat e.g. pathological pain and epileptic seizures in tissue and animal models. Applied to, and manufactured inside the vascular systems of plants, e.g. rosa floribunda, analog and digital organic circuits have successfully been achieved, thus open up for new "green" energy technologies and electronic control over growth and production processes in living plants.
Source: https://spie.org/news/berggren-op16-plenary
Magnus Berggren is the Önnesjö Professor in Organic Electronics at Linköping University and the director for the Advanced Functional Materials center and the Laboratory for Organic Electronics. In 2011 he was elected a member of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences and in 2014 he received the Marcus Wallenberg Prize. He is the cofounder of several startup companies, such as ThinFilm, DP Patterning, Invisense and OBOE IPR.
WORLD FIRST: ROBOTIC ARMS Assembling Via Nanotech Inside COVID-19 "Vaccines" - Filmed in Real Time - Dr. Nixon (Oct 25th, 2022)
https://rumble.com/v1pthwv-world-first-robotic-arms-assembling-via-nanotech-inside-covid-19-vaccines-o.html
Self Assembling Nano-Bots / Hydrogel. Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea. Crimes Against Humanity
https://rumble.com/v4gppji-self-assembling-nano-bots-hydrogel.-dr.-ana-maria-mihalcea.-crimes-against-.htm
Organic electronics injected by needle
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3dwlv7nDsvpe/
Organic Electronics - Brain Computer Interface - Cyborgs