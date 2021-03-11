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They're Coming for your Animals -- UK confirms gassing chickens
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50 views • March 11, 2021
Ice Age Farmer - 11 March 2021
Governments are moving rapidly to remove your right to raise animals completely. The UK has confirmed via FOIA the gassing of people's backyard chickens around a poultry facility in Kent. Colorado's PAUSE act will destroy their meat industry. And livestock registration is rolling out around the world. There is a war on Animal Agriculture. Yes, factory farms are abhorrent, and we must rapidly move to a decentralized, regenerative food system--but rather than support this, governments are pointing at disgusting CAFOs and saying, "We must END ALL ANIMAL AGRICULTURE." They are precluding the solution, so that they take total control of food production. Christian breaks it down AND explains why we cannot allow this to happen.
Governments are moving rapidly to remove your right to raise animals completely. The UK has confirmed via FOIA the gassing of people's backyard chickens around a poultry facility in Kent. Colorado's PAUSE act will destroy their meat industry. And livestock registration is rolling out around the world. There is a war on Animal Agriculture. Yes, factory farms are abhorrent, and we must rapidly move to a decentralized, regenerative food system--but rather than support this, governments are pointing at disgusting CAFOs and saying, "We must END ALL ANIMAL AGRICULTURE." They are precluding the solution, so that they take total control of food production. Christian breaks it down AND explains why we cannot allow this to happen.
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