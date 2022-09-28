Visions of Pearl Gates & the Rock 9/26/22 at 3:00 pm

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A vision of the 12 pearl gates of Heaven and a vision of the approaching rock.
Romans 9:15 For he saith to Moses, I will have mercy on whom I will have mercy, and I will have compassion on whom I will have compassion.
Ministry Website:
https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com
Donate Link:
https://www.paypal.me/mylovelyjesusminis
Free eBook Download:
https://BookHip.com/QWWHVLK
Social Platforms:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/519796479883024
Telegram Site: https://t.me/+GvNUjmyj38EzODlh
YouTube Sites:
YouTube channel #1 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtvyoqv1udRnl_coRuAgUhQ
YouTube channel #2 Back up Channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLuMgmXkmsAR9IBiLTVp_PQ
Odysee Channel
https://odysee.com/@mylovelyjesusministry:e