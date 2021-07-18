© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EPIC FIND: the VACCINE SIDE EFFECTS LISTED on an FDA PRESENTATION in 2020!
Follow
0
Share
Report
172 views • July 18, 2021
"Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee - 10/22/2020"
This was live streamed! they forgot to censor it!
The following list of jab side effects appearsed for a split second at 2:33:40 in this video. The video was an FDA presentation on October 22, 2020
It appears for a split second. It was scrolled through and not presented properly. During that split second, this screen, which shows the adverse effects of the jab that they KNEW OF in October 2020, before they even allowed it to be used. Knowing this, they then proceeded to allow it to be used. Technically they can say they showed everyone this because in their book a split second counts.
https://www.godlikeproductions.com/forum1/message4845687/pg1?c1=1&;c2=1&disclaimer=Continue
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1XTiL9rUpkg&;t=9220s
This was live streamed! they forgot to censor it!
The following list of jab side effects appearsed for a split second at 2:33:40 in this video. The video was an FDA presentation on October 22, 2020
It appears for a split second. It was scrolled through and not presented properly. During that split second, this screen, which shows the adverse effects of the jab that they KNEW OF in October 2020, before they even allowed it to be used. Knowing this, they then proceeded to allow it to be used. Technically they can say they showed everyone this because in their book a split second counts.
https://www.godlikeproductions.com/forum1/message4845687/pg1?c1=1&;c2=1&disclaimer=Continue
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1XTiL9rUpkg&;t=9220s
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.