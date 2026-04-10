Christians in Lebanon are being SLAUGHTERED by Israel in a savage massacre

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This report investigates devastating claims of targeted military violence affecting Christian communities in Lebanon as regional conflict intensifies. Former news anchors Clayton and Natali Morris examine the humanitarian impact of these strikes and analyze the critical details the mainstream media often overlooks. Watch for a deep dive into the ground reality of this developing crisis and what it means for the future of the region.
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