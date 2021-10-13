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Avoiding Dangerous Sexual Relationships
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
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81 views • October 13, 2021
A must hear rant! After leaving a co-dependent romantic relationship, I am fearful if I don't see the problems that caused it, then I could repeat my mistakes. How can I be sure to see all the flaws in future girlfriends and myself?

Includes: philosophy is a conversation, the joy of cock blocking, friends having your back, don't fall into giant holes and stop letting your penis run your life.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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