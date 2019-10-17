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Dutchess County District Attorney Candidate Forum ~ Berube vs. Grady ~ League of Women Voters
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16 views • October 17, 2019
The League of Women Voters of the Mid-Hudson Region holds a forum for candidates running for Dutchess County District Attorney in the November 5 election. The forum is at the Henry A. Wallace Center on the campus of the Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Library and Museum in Hyde Park, New York. October 16, 2019
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