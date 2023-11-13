UK Home Secretary Fired for Criticizing TRUE Effects of "Multi Culturalism"

UK Home Secretary Braverman was just fired over her comments about the pro-Palestine protests.
She was the only political leader who openly called out the failures of multiculturalism.
Here she is in a recent speech explaining how mass migration, multiculturalism, & lack of integration are destroying the West.
