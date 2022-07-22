Boris Johnson Bids Farewell to the UK Parliament

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https://gnews.org/post/pxbk1932
07/20/2022 Boris Johnson has delivered his final address to Parliament, suggesting his successor to stay close to the US, stick up with Ukraine, and stick up with freedom and democracy everywhere. He ends his speech with a famous quote from Hollywood movie “Terminator 2”: Hasta La Vista, Baby