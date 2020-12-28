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Bill Gates_ Deleted Documentary _ Why He Switched From Microsoft to Vaccines.
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934 views • December 28, 2020
Narrator/interviewer: Mikki Willis, producer of Plandemic -- Indoctornation.
Truth Comes to Light editor's note: This documentary appears to be linked with the Plandemic -- Indoctornation project. It was created with the invitation "please share" at the close of the video. Our original source was davidicke.com but it is found on many platforms and websites. None of the sources that we found share creator/producer information.
Truth Comes to Light editor's note: This documentary appears to be linked with the Plandemic -- Indoctornation project. It was created with the invitation "please share" at the close of the video. Our original source was davidicke.com but it is found on many platforms and websites. None of the sources that we found share creator/producer information.
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