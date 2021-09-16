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Australian Media Outlet Discovers Those In Hospital With COVID In News Report Are Crisis Actors
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528 views • September 16, 2021
Caught red handed!!!
A Clip from VIDMAX: Media Watch, a TV program on ABC Australia uncovered a scandal across several news reports featuring reportedly 'sick' patients with COVID in the hospitals. Turns out, they are all crisis actors!
A Clip from VIDMAX: Media Watch, a TV program on ABC Australia uncovered a scandal across several news reports featuring reportedly 'sick' patients with COVID in the hospitals. Turns out, they are all crisis actors!
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