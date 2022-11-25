Create New Account
Je croyais qu’on avait touché le fond, BEN NON !
La Mite dans la Caverne
Published Friday

Analyse et récapitulatif humoristique des infos de la semaine en dix minutes 😁 : Mondial, Ocean Viking, Mayotte, statue de Victor Hugo, viol à l’hôpital, Sandrine Rousseau, Patrick Bruel, Ukraine et autres joyeusetés…

Pour ceux qui le souhaitent, je rappelle que la transcription complète de toutes mes vidéos figure sur mon blog : https://lamitedanslacaverne.blogspot.com/2022/11/je-croyais-quon-avait-touche-le-fond.html


Chaîne « la caverne de la mite » pour tout ce qui n'est pas politique : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOV6NrIse4qFj6FyVnv3iEw


Un certain nombre de mes vidéos n'a pas plu à l'algorithme Youtube. Pour avoir accès à la totalité (ou en cas de disparition de la chaîne) retrouvez-moi sur d'autres plateformes moins casse-c... : 

ODYSEE : https://odysee.com/@LaMiteDansLaCaverne:4

RUMBLE : https://rumble.com/c/c-1464601

BITCHUTE : https://www.bitchute.com/channel/lamitedanslacaverne

BRIGHTEON : https://www.brighteon.com/channel/lamitedanslacaverne

BITTUBE: https://bittube.video/c/lamitedanslacaverne_channel

Keywords
immigrationmigrantshumourukrainegilets jauneswakandasociologiesandrine rousseaujeux de motsocean vikingpatrick bruelsurpopulationmayottecoupe du monde

