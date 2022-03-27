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The Maidan Massacre Snipers Investigated | Revealing Ukraine
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121 views • March 27, 2022
Senior U.S. government officials reportedly told the leaders of the Svoboda Party that the deaths of a few protestors would not be enough to change western support, but the Yanukovych government would only change if the number of victims was greater than one hundred.
Exactly one hundred people were killed by snipers in Maidan Square, the killed protestors were immediately called the “Heavenly Hundred” Western governments blamed Yanukovych and his forces, and recognized the new Maidan government.
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https://oppressed.news/2022/03/news/war/the-maidan-massacre-snipers-investigated--revealing-ukraine/
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Exactly one hundred people were killed by snipers in Maidan Square, the killed protestors were immediately called the “Heavenly Hundred” Western governments blamed Yanukovych and his forces, and recognized the new Maidan government.
-READ AND WATCH MORE-
https://oppressed.news/2022/03/news/war/the-maidan-massacre-snipers-investigated--revealing-ukraine/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OppressedNews:e
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oppressed-news/
UGETube: https://ugetube.com/@oppressednews
Telegram: https://t.me/oppressednews
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