Huge DAMAGE to BRITAIN: Russia Wiped Out the main LAIR of the UK's Elite Special Air Service (SAS)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
On the night of January 22, the Russian long-range anti-ship cruise missile KH-22 'Storm' hit an alumina plant in the settlement of 'Galitsinovo' in the Nikolayev region. As it turned out, the training camp of the fighters of Britain's Elite Special Air Service (SAS) was located on the territory of this plant. ................................................................................................................................................................. ******************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!