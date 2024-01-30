Pets in Love





They did not expect that a dog with no signs of life could done this incredible thing

WE DON'T KNOW HIS STORY!! ALL WE KNOW IS IF WE DON'T HELP HIM, HE WILL DIE.

Jack was found in an almost exhausted state! There was no sign that he would be able to survive more than a few days! People were saying he was abandoned in the area he was found, the same story we are told with almost every rescue. But the fact is, ignoring a stray animal in distress, if you are able to do something to help, is animal cruelty, and we fight against that every single day.

The rescue team approached Jack cautiously, unsure of how he would react. To their surprise, Jack remained motionless, as if he had lost all hope. Without wasting any time, they gently scooped him up and transported him to the veterinary clinic, where a team of skilled professionals awaited.





