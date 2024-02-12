Create New Account
Ohio Sheriff Richard K. Jones Warning The Amercian People
Puretrauma357
Published Yesterday

After Meeting With Director Of The FBI Christopher Wray, Sheriff Says The Illegal Immigrants Entering America Will Do Us Harm “It’s not a matter of if, it’s a matter of when”

“China has safe houses in every state in the United States”

