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REST IN PEACE RUDY DENT, YOU WILL NEVER BE FORGOTTEN.
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180 views • October 10, 2021
Soar High Brother, We Love You and Will Never Forget You.
Ken O'Keefe " My Dearest Brother has passed on - 911 Warrior Rudy Dent. There are many people I have met that fit into the class of Warriors, Warriors for Truth & Justice, Rudy Dent was/is among the Elite in the most Noble sense of that class of people. I mourn his passing and send my deepest love & Condolences to his family. I promise to honor his memory and legacy by always stating the truth about this most beautiful man. TJP Always "
RIP Rudy Dent
Ken O'Keefe " My Dearest Brother has passed on - 911 Warrior Rudy Dent. There are many people I have met that fit into the class of Warriors, Warriors for Truth & Justice, Rudy Dent was/is among the Elite in the most Noble sense of that class of people. I mourn his passing and send my deepest love & Condolences to his family. I promise to honor his memory and legacy by always stating the truth about this most beautiful man. TJP Always "
RIP Rudy Dent
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