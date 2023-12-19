BLIND WILLIE McTELL - THE BAND

"Blind Willie McTell" is a song written and performed by American singer-songwriter Bob Dylan. Named for the blues singer of the same name, the song was recorded in the spring of 1983. According to Dylan biographer Clinton Heylin, the song is regarded by many as "Dylan's one indisputable masterpiece of the early eighties".

Spectrum Culture included the song on a list of "Bob Dylan's 20 Best Songs of the 1980s".

The Guardian in one of its article from 2021 included the song on a list of "80 Bob Dylan songs everyone should know."

"Blind Willie McTell" was a concert staple for the Band throughout the 1990s. They also recorded it for their 1993 album Jericho. Dylan later claimed in a Rolling Stone interview that hearing the Band's version of the song inspired him to begin performing it at his own concerts







