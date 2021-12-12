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Moderna Patent Confirms Nano-Sensors Contained in Bioweapon
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355 views • December 12, 2021
Confirmation from manufacturers Patents of Dangerous ingredients in the Genocide Jab
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𝘚𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘤𝘦 : . - .
Credit & Appreciation To: Stew Peters – Dr Ariyana Love
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𝘚𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘤𝘦 : . - .
Credit & Appreciation To: Stew Peters – Dr Ariyana Love
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