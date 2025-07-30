BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Yokohama F. Marinos vs Liverpool – Preseason Friendly Highlights & Match Reaction! 🔥⚽
newsplusglobe
newsplusglobe
7 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
9 views • 21 hours ago

Yokohama F. Marinos vs Liverpool – Preseason Friendly Highlights & Match Reaction! 🔥⚽

https://newsplusglobe.com/

📝 Description:

The Reds are back on the pitch! 🔴

Liverpool face off against J1 League champions Yokohama F. Marinos in a high-energy preseason friendly. From first touches to final whistles, witness the top moments, goals, and reactions as Jurgen Klopp’s men warm up for the new Premier League season. Can Yokohama shock the giants, or will Liverpool dominate?


📍 Location: Japan

📅 Match: Preseason 2025

📰 Stay tuned for post-match analysis, player ratings, and full highlight breakdowns.


✅ Subscribe for more global football coverage and match insights!


📢 Hashtags:

#LFC #Liverpool #YokohamaMarinos #Preseason2025 #FootballHighlights #YNWA #PremierLeague #JurgenKlopp #JapanTour #Soccer #ClubFriendly #FootballFans

Keywords
environmentsea turtlebox turtlewildlife educationnews plus globeworld turtle dayturtle day 2025turtle rescue storiesturtle awarenesswildlife rescueturtle conservationendangered turtlessave turtles 2025turtle factstortoise factshow to help turtles
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy