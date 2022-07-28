Getting Back to Gardening

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Well, I've been trying to re-establish my daily routine after losing Spunky to old age earlier this month. It's been a little tough trying to fill the void he left behind, but life moves on 😇🐶. I found a nice, big surprise in the lower garden; a very large zucchini! It'll be great for making zucchini bread and fritters in a future (soon) episode. 😋