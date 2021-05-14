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LADY IS SUFFERING FROM THE PFIZER DNA ALTERING JAB AND LINKS TO THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW BELOW
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8090 views • May 14, 2021
Links for what they are doing to us:
You got chipped with Nanobot Technology Why Magnets stick to injection sites. And more see below
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t5Sjxajd2E13/
They have learned how to fuse biological life and robotics. The jabbed will be a new kind of human
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1EREMJ7pVucI/
THERE IS SATAN'S DNA IN THE COVID VACCINE, SAYS FEMA WHISTLEBLOWER CELESTE SOLUM
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5jQB2H1SmDJd/
The download of the NEW operating system being injected into the body. Simple explanation
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uu5gg0DRqOq1/
Source: Adverse Reactions To The New Normal
You got chipped with Nanobot Technology Why Magnets stick to injection sites. And more see below
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t5Sjxajd2E13/
They have learned how to fuse biological life and robotics. The jabbed will be a new kind of human
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1EREMJ7pVucI/
THERE IS SATAN'S DNA IN THE COVID VACCINE, SAYS FEMA WHISTLEBLOWER CELESTE SOLUM
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5jQB2H1SmDJd/
The download of the NEW operating system being injected into the body. Simple explanation
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uu5gg0DRqOq1/
Source: Adverse Reactions To The New Normal
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