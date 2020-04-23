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Corbett Report A Letter to the Future (MIRRORED)
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29 views • April 23, 2020
Corbett Report A Letter to the Future (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel corbettreport at:-
https://youtu.be/QzxGtRWujvA
READ THE LETTER: https://www.corbettreport.com/letter/
I do not write these words for my contemporaries. We are the damned. It is our lot now to watch as the lamp of liberty is extinguished, our burden to bear witness to the final flickering of the flame of freedom. . . .
Category
News and Politics
Licence
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Mirrored from YouTube channel corbettreport at:-
https://youtu.be/QzxGtRWujvA
READ THE LETTER: https://www.corbettreport.com/letter/
I do not write these words for my contemporaries. We are the damned. It is our lot now to watch as the lamp of liberty is extinguished, our burden to bear witness to the final flickering of the flame of freedom. . . .
Category
News and Politics
Licence
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Keywords
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