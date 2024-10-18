BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
We are our chromosomes. Return to God-given immunity!
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
6 months ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)

We're not our genes, and they can't hack our genes with the serpent wrapped around us, we're our chromosomes, and God's protected our genes in those chromosomes and in the regulation, giving us endogenous mechanisms to repel all of these poisons. God's given us everything we need. Well, I think by now we know this vaccination strategy, this CD schedule, is not immunization. It's actually spreading disease. It's spreading infectious agents, and it's causing the devastation that we're seeing. What they're afraid of is that not only will none of you ever take that COVID-19, but none of you will take any vaccine ever again, and that we, the people, will repent, turn back to God, and our God-given natural immunity!

Judy Mikovits, PhD - 07/08/2022

Full presentation at ReAwaken America, Virginia Beach, VA: https://rumble.com/v1ce1mh-dr.-judy-mikovits-the-great-reset-versus-the-great-reawakening.html

healthnewsimmunityhealingtruthnaturalmikovitsgod givenreawaken america
