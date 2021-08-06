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Sound of Freedom [Official Trailer] (Reloaded) [30.07.2020]
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10 views • August 06, 2021
Note: I have posted before about Sound of Freedom and Tim Ballard's work to save the children and shared a few of the video documentarys about him.
Here it was SGT Report interview with Juan O Savin who mentioned Sound of Freedom again about the release date.
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=tim%20ballard&;kind=video
Follow The Fucking Money - 'He who is silent gives consent' and no one will say it...
#Satanism #Pedophilia #ChildTraffiking #Grooming #LGBTQIA+ #Antifa #BLM #PizzaGate #FBI-pedophile-symbols #WikiLeaksEmailArchive #EpsteinIsland #Adrenochrome #JohnPodesta #ArtGallery #SpiritCooking #HillaryClinton #BarakObama #AnthonyWeiner #HunterBidenLaptop #Frazzledrip #SnuffFilm #Adrenochrome #Canibalism and much more...
Out of Shadows The Documentary (11.04.2020)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NcZLfiCWSZwA/
Fall Cabal [Part 1-10] by Janet Ossebaard [15.04.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OQWQxQmIz6jr/
Covid 19 Part 4: CHILDLOVERS EVERYWHERE... (full version 46:40)[28.04.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1y4XSH48xYpU/
Frazzledrip - Showing 20 of 121 matches.
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=frazzledrip%20&;kind=video
The Sequel to the Fall of the Cabal Part 15 [12.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Bqve6pMU2NAq/
KJ Ozborne: Systemic Satanism & The World + America are in 'Wonderland'[12.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TnK13tWB0J2x/
Den danske udenrigsminister Jeppe Kofod er en pædofil... Dokumenteret [13.02.2021]
Statsminister Mette Frederiksen og Retssystemet holder hånden over hem.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/
Nanna Fri - Forbryder eller Frihedskæmper? [16.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mdMjOMZcvtcM/
Men in Black, Denmark Demonstration Copenhagen 'Constitution Day' [05.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t8dn4gs5VZlf/
Per Rye Dannerfjord - Krøyers Have Svendborg [17.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rxSalU0A5M1p/
Systematisk Pædofili & Børnehandel Stortrives i Danmark Part 1-11
Part 1 https://www.bitchute.com/video/fD5QOJ7lT8jg/ (intro)
Part 2 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8ChKZXdXxuOO/ (Nanna Fri)
Part 3 https://www.bitchute.com/video/h5RcIgIfQoom/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)
Part 4 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ENwaM7ZP6cbH/ (Anette Fri-Vilje Aurora)
Part 5 https://www.bitchute.com/video/MwQi4bvBgJfM/ (A Message to the World from Denmark)
Part 6 https://www.bitchute.com/video/JjPC6CukGvTG/ (Christina Pihl Rasmussen)
Part 7 https://www.bitchute.com/video/FRZYAJwfdTh4/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)
Part 8 https://www.bitchute.com/video/cMqiOdQPT8x6/ (Jeanette Strauss)
Part 9 https://www.bitchute.com/video/BKA1ernBpITx/ (Mads Krarup Nielsen)
Part 10 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ReHMLgASAmof/ (Claus Kristiansen)
Part 11 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8HWnwTKWufd1/ (Danny N Andersen (Dna))
Tim Ballard: https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=tim+ballard+documentary
The Real Life Fight to End Child Trafficking
The story of Tim Ballard (Jim Caviezel), a former US government agent, who quits his job in order to devote his life to rescuing children from global sex traffickers.
Together we can end with this nightmare. #FreeTheChildren
We don’t have an exact release date yet, but our understanding is sometime January 2022.
Sound of Freedom tells the story of Tim Ballard. He was a former operative.
He quits his job as a Special Agent with Homeland Security Investigations to save children from cartels and human traffickers.
It brings a glimpse into child trafficking in Latin American countries, particularly in Mexico.
Ballard called himself a contemporary day abolitionist.
In addition to saving these children, he also wants to get rid of the problem at the root cause.
He says that America is the largest consumer of this evil.
The film tells how Ballard went to Colombia to rescue 127 children from sexual abuse and misery.
The film was expected to be released in 2020. But now, it is expected to be released in 2021.
No exact date has been mentioned so far.
You can help raise awareness of child trafficking by share news about the Sound of Freedom movie.
The more you share, the faster the crime gets to an end.
977,398 views Premiered Jul 30, 2020
Sound of Freedom Movie
22.8K subscribers
https://youtu.be/7oZE2nod4i0
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUxsavoF1UfcL1z9ZP9lnXw/videos
https://www.instagram.com/soundoffreedommovie/
www.soundoffreedommovie.com
IMDb https://www.imdb.com/title/tt7599146/
Here it was SGT Report interview with Juan O Savin who mentioned Sound of Freedom again about the release date.
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=tim%20ballard&;kind=video
Follow The Fucking Money - 'He who is silent gives consent' and no one will say it...
#Satanism #Pedophilia #ChildTraffiking #Grooming #LGBTQIA+ #Antifa #BLM #PizzaGate #FBI-pedophile-symbols #WikiLeaksEmailArchive #EpsteinIsland #Adrenochrome #JohnPodesta #ArtGallery #SpiritCooking #HillaryClinton #BarakObama #AnthonyWeiner #HunterBidenLaptop #Frazzledrip #SnuffFilm #Adrenochrome #Canibalism and much more...
Out of Shadows The Documentary (11.04.2020)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NcZLfiCWSZwA/
Fall Cabal [Part 1-10] by Janet Ossebaard [15.04.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OQWQxQmIz6jr/
Covid 19 Part 4: CHILDLOVERS EVERYWHERE... (full version 46:40)[28.04.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1y4XSH48xYpU/
Frazzledrip - Showing 20 of 121 matches.
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=frazzledrip%20&;kind=video
The Sequel to the Fall of the Cabal Part 15 [12.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Bqve6pMU2NAq/
KJ Ozborne: Systemic Satanism & The World + America are in 'Wonderland'[12.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TnK13tWB0J2x/
Den danske udenrigsminister Jeppe Kofod er en pædofil... Dokumenteret [13.02.2021]
Statsminister Mette Frederiksen og Retssystemet holder hånden over hem.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/
Nanna Fri - Forbryder eller Frihedskæmper? [16.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mdMjOMZcvtcM/
Men in Black, Denmark Demonstration Copenhagen 'Constitution Day' [05.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t8dn4gs5VZlf/
Per Rye Dannerfjord - Krøyers Have Svendborg [17.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rxSalU0A5M1p/
Systematisk Pædofili & Børnehandel Stortrives i Danmark Part 1-11
Part 1 https://www.bitchute.com/video/fD5QOJ7lT8jg/ (intro)
Part 2 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8ChKZXdXxuOO/ (Nanna Fri)
Part 3 https://www.bitchute.com/video/h5RcIgIfQoom/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)
Part 4 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ENwaM7ZP6cbH/ (Anette Fri-Vilje Aurora)
Part 5 https://www.bitchute.com/video/MwQi4bvBgJfM/ (A Message to the World from Denmark)
Part 6 https://www.bitchute.com/video/JjPC6CukGvTG/ (Christina Pihl Rasmussen)
Part 7 https://www.bitchute.com/video/FRZYAJwfdTh4/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)
Part 8 https://www.bitchute.com/video/cMqiOdQPT8x6/ (Jeanette Strauss)
Part 9 https://www.bitchute.com/video/BKA1ernBpITx/ (Mads Krarup Nielsen)
Part 10 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ReHMLgASAmof/ (Claus Kristiansen)
Part 11 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8HWnwTKWufd1/ (Danny N Andersen (Dna))
Tim Ballard: https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=tim+ballard+documentary
The Real Life Fight to End Child Trafficking
The story of Tim Ballard (Jim Caviezel), a former US government agent, who quits his job in order to devote his life to rescuing children from global sex traffickers.
Together we can end with this nightmare. #FreeTheChildren
We don’t have an exact release date yet, but our understanding is sometime January 2022.
Sound of Freedom tells the story of Tim Ballard. He was a former operative.
He quits his job as a Special Agent with Homeland Security Investigations to save children from cartels and human traffickers.
It brings a glimpse into child trafficking in Latin American countries, particularly in Mexico.
Ballard called himself a contemporary day abolitionist.
In addition to saving these children, he also wants to get rid of the problem at the root cause.
He says that America is the largest consumer of this evil.
The film tells how Ballard went to Colombia to rescue 127 children from sexual abuse and misery.
The film was expected to be released in 2020. But now, it is expected to be released in 2021.
No exact date has been mentioned so far.
You can help raise awareness of child trafficking by share news about the Sound of Freedom movie.
The more you share, the faster the crime gets to an end.
977,398 views Premiered Jul 30, 2020
Sound of Freedom Movie
22.8K subscribers
https://youtu.be/7oZE2nod4i0
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUxsavoF1UfcL1z9ZP9lnXw/videos
https://www.instagram.com/soundoffreedommovie/
www.soundoffreedommovie.com
IMDb https://www.imdb.com/title/tt7599146/
Keywords
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