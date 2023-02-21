UNA MUJER CABALGA LA BESTIA: El “sacrificio” de la misa

Título en inglés: “A Woman Rides the Beast”
More in Spanish: https://www.thebereancall.org/spanish
More about Catholicism: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/catholicism
Free eBook: https://davehunt.org
Hemos llegado a la doctrina central del catolicismo romano, ese elemento singular que lo separa de todas las demás religiones y, en especial, del cristianismo evangélico: el sacrificio de la misa. En ella “se perpetúa el sacrificio de la cruz. [Es] la fuente y el elemento principal de toda la adoración de la iglesia y de la vida cristiana”. Declaran que, mediante el milagro de la transubstanciación (que sólo el sacerdote católico puede realizar), en el altar está presente el “verdadero cuerpo y sangre de Jesucristo, quien real y substancialmente está presente bajo la apariencia de pan y vino, a fin de ofrecerse a sí mismo en el sacrificio de la misa y ser recibido como alimento espiritual en la Santa Comunión”.
Our main website: www.thebereancall.org
Store: store.thebereancall.org
Download our app: www.thebereancall.org/app
Sign up for our email updates: https://www.thebereancall.org/subscribe
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.