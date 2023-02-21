Create New Account
UNA MUJER CABALGA LA BESTIA: El “sacrificio” de la misa
The Berean Call
Published Yesterday |

Título en inglés: “A Woman Rides the Beast”


Hemos llegado a la doctrina central del catolicismo romano, ese elemento singular que lo separa de todas las demás religiones y, en especial, del cristianismo evangélico: el sacrificio de la misa. En ella “se perpetúa el sacrificio de la cruz. [Es] la fuente y el elemento principal de toda la adoración de la iglesia y de la vida cristiana”. Declaran que, mediante el milagro de la transubstanciación (que sólo el sacerdote católico puede realizar), en el altar está presente el “verdadero cuerpo y sangre de Jesucristo, quien real y substancialmente está presente bajo la apariencia de pan y vino, a fin de ofrecerse a sí mismo en el sacrificio de la misa y ser recibido como alimento espiritual en la Santa Comunión”.


