Sami Ghneim, father of young martyrs, is released

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The occupation releases prisoner Sami Ghoneim, father of the martyrs Muhammad and Nour Ghoneim from the town of Burqin, west of Jenin, after two years of detention in poor health conditions. The occupation soldiers assaulted him on his way out of prison and broke his ribs, noting that he entered prison while his children were alive and has now left to meet them as martyrs.
Reporting: Obada Tahayne
Filmed: 14/11/2024
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇
https://FreePalestine.Video