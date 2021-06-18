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Walter Veith "Natanael, alegere, individualitate si discernamant" (Ep 65 Ce se intampla, Prof?)
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1 view • June 18, 2021
Natanael: alegere, individualitate și discernământ, se discută despre tactica mondială, care este implementată de puterile actuale, ce constă în constrângerea oamenilor să se conformeze agendei lor.
Cum putem compara aceste tactici, cu ceea ce învață Biblia și Spiritul Profetic? Ce ne spun toate acestea despre punctul în care ne aflăm în șuvoiul vremurilor?
Cum putem compara aceste tactici, cu ceea ce învață Biblia și Spiritul Profetic? Ce ne spun toate acestea despre punctul în care ne aflăm în șuvoiul vremurilor?
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