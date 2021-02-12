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America's Sovereign States: The Obscure History of How 10 Independent States Joined the U.S.
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41 views • February 12, 2021
Today on the Resistance Library Podcast Dave and Sam discuss the obscure history of 10 sovereign states that gave up their independence to join the U.S. You can read the full article at Ammo.com: https://ammo.com/articles/sovereign-states-america-history-independent-states-joined-us-union
For $20 off your $200 purchase, go to https://ammo.com/podcast (a special deal for our listeners).
Follow Sam Jacobs on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamJacobs1776
And check out our sponsor, Libertas Bella, for all of your favorite Libertarianism shirts at https://libertasbella.com/.
It is often said that before the Civil War, the United States “are,” but after the War, the United States “is.” This is a reference to the formerly theoretically sovereign nature of each state as compared to “one nation, indivisible.”
More than just the theoretic sovereignty of the individual states, the territory now comprising the U.S. has a rich history of sovereign states outside the control of the federal government. Some of these you’ve almost certainly heard of, but a lot of them are quite obscure. Each points toward a potential American secession of the future.
Have a listen to learn about the strange history of these sovereign states. You can read the full article “America's Sovereign States: The Obscure History of How 10 Independent States Joined the U.S.” at Ammo.com.
Helpful Links:
- America's Sovereign States: The Obscure History of How 10 Independent States Joined the U.S.: https://ammo.com/articles/sovereign-states-america-history-independent-states-joined-us-union
- The Bennington Flag: A Pre-Constitutional Symbol of Freedom: https://ammo.com/articles/bennington-flag-pre-constitutional-symbol-freedom
- The Gonzales Flag: The Untold History of the Battle of Gonzales: https://ammo.com/articles/gonzales-flag-battle-of-gonzales
- Resistance Library: https://ammo.com/articles
- Sam Jacobs: https://ammo.com/our-team#sam-jacobs
For $20 off your $200 purchase, go to https://ammo.com/podcast (a special deal for our listeners).
Follow Sam Jacobs on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamJacobs1776
And check out our sponsor, Libertas Bella, for all of your favorite Libertarianism shirts at https://libertasbella.com/.
It is often said that before the Civil War, the United States “are,” but after the War, the United States “is.” This is a reference to the formerly theoretically sovereign nature of each state as compared to “one nation, indivisible.”
More than just the theoretic sovereignty of the individual states, the territory now comprising the U.S. has a rich history of sovereign states outside the control of the federal government. Some of these you’ve almost certainly heard of, but a lot of them are quite obscure. Each points toward a potential American secession of the future.
Have a listen to learn about the strange history of these sovereign states. You can read the full article “America's Sovereign States: The Obscure History of How 10 Independent States Joined the U.S.” at Ammo.com.
Helpful Links:
- America's Sovereign States: The Obscure History of How 10 Independent States Joined the U.S.: https://ammo.com/articles/sovereign-states-america-history-independent-states-joined-us-union
- The Bennington Flag: A Pre-Constitutional Symbol of Freedom: https://ammo.com/articles/bennington-flag-pre-constitutional-symbol-freedom
- The Gonzales Flag: The Untold History of the Battle of Gonzales: https://ammo.com/articles/gonzales-flag-battle-of-gonzales
- Resistance Library: https://ammo.com/articles
- Sam Jacobs: https://ammo.com/our-team#sam-jacobs
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