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Americans Must Assert and Reclaim Sovereignty | Clay Clark's ReAwaken America Tour, Dallas
The New American
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41 views • December 17, 2021
Alan Keyes stated that the most important thing Americans need to learn is that there is a coordinated strategy to overthrow government of, by and for the people in the United States. Dr. Keyes cited the 2020 election debacle as an example. Dr. Keyes believes that the American people must first assert their sovereignty over their local governments and then reclaim their sovereignty at all levels of government. Dr. Keyes asserted that the American people must take the lead.

Kurt Hyde of The New American interviewed Alan Keyes, PhD at the ReAwaken America event in Frisco, Texas December 9 – 11, 2021.

DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed in this interview are solely those of the interviewee and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of any information presented.
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electionamericavoter fraudfraudsovereigntykurt hyde
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