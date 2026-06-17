On June 16, it was confirmed that the 65th Ammunition Depot of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was attacked. The facility, which belongs to the Central Missile and Artillery Command of the Ukrainian Army, is located on the outskirts of Balakleya in the Kharkiv region. In addition to information from open sources, the attack is corroborated by the detection of thermal anomalies in the area of the ‘Balakleya’ loading and unloading station. The Balakleya arsenal is considered one of the largest in Ukraine. According to official information, it covers 368 hectares. According to its specifications, the base is designed to hold 150,000 metric tons of ammunition.

Furthermore, in the Ukrainian army, the personnel crisis continues to escalate. In the Chernihiv region, combat groups are being formed from the mobile air defense units of the 1150th Separate Anti-Aircraft Missile Division to man and hold positions along the border. The unit’s command’s decision has triggered a wave of desertions, with many soldiers cutting off contact immediately after the order was issued.

Reports indicate a buildup of Ukrainian army units in the Sumy region. Despite heavy losses in this area, the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to redeploy units from the 3rd “Azov” Army Corps. Meanwhile, major supply problems have emerged as Ukrainian volunteers attempt to provide food and other necessary supplies to the arriving units.

As expected, the situation for the Ukrainian army in the Kupyansk sector has begun to deteriorate rapidly. On June 16, Russian 6th Army units achieved significant victories in the Petropavlovka and Podoly areas. The offensive against Ukrainian positions on the northern flank of this sector has also intensified. Intense fighting has been reported near Novovasylivka and Figolevka.

Russian mopping-up operations are ongoing in the central and southern parts of Konstantinovka. Isolated pockets of resistance from encircled Ukrainian units are still being reported in a number of areas. However, there is no longer any sign of an organized, unified defense. Such resistance remains only on the city’s northern outskirts. The encircled Ukrainian soldiers are attempting to slip through Russian positions at night. Such actions are extremely risky and do not permit the evacuation of large numbers of soldiers at once.

On the northern flank of the Slavyansk sector, Russian advance units have taken control of Malaya Piskunovka, a village west of Kryvaya Luka.

In the Dobropillia sector, Russian forces took control of Novy Donbass on June 16. An offensive is expected to move northward next, all the way to Aleksandrovka on the regional border. A successful advance would enable Russia to seize a significant portion of the Donetsk People’s Republic, which is currently under the control of the Ukrainian army.

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