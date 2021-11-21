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DAD: "THE PFIZER SHOT KILLED MY BABY"
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226 views • November 21, 2021
https://rumble.com/vphwb3-dad-pfizer-vaccine-kills-my-baby.html
They did basically no testing on whether this Covid vaccine was actually safe for pregnant women. What mattered was forcing everybody to get the shot, and damn the consequences. Easy for the soulless wretches in our government to do, but now actual human beings with souls are reaping the consequences. Ryan Shultz knows that all too well.
Ryan Schultz joins us.
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They did basically no testing on whether this Covid vaccine was actually safe for pregnant women. What mattered was forcing everybody to get the shot, and damn the consequences. Easy for the soulless wretches in our government to do, but now actual human beings with souls are reaping the consequences. Ryan Shultz knows that all too well.
Ryan Schultz joins us.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
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