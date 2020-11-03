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Dr. Carrie Madej on hydrogels, DARPA implantable biosensors & the coming COVID-19 vaccine
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59 views • November 03, 2020
Carrie Madej with Tim Brown, October 13, 2020
Sons Of Liberty - Tim Brown - 2020-10-13 - Tuesday - Dr. Carrie Madej On Hydrogels, DARPA Implantable Biosensors & The Coming COVID-19 Vaccine
Technology is advancing faster than most can keep up with it and while many claim tremendous health benefits are on the way, there is a dark side that can use this technology against you. Dr. Carrie Madej has been warning the public about the coming vaccine and what it contains. She joins me in this episode to discuss the new technology and the dangers it presents to your health, your liberty and your life.
NOTE: All guest links and information are available below.
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Setting Brushfires YouTube Channel
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Red State Talk Radio
https://redstatetalkradio.com/
Genesis Communications Network (GCN Live)
https://www.gcnlive.com/
Dr. Carrie Madej's Website/Forum
https://serendipitygroup.org
Dr. Carrie Madej's YouTube Channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOVus4q3qrOyKV_cxyfwfhw
Dr. Carrie Madej's Twitter Page
https://twitter.com/DrMadej
Dr. Carrie Madej's Facebook Page
https://www.facebook.com/carrie.madej
1986 The ACT Movie By Chapters
https://7thchakrafilms.com/watch-by-chapters
1986 The ACT Trailer
https://7thchakrafilms.com/
Sons Of Liberty - Tim Brown - 2020-10-13 - Tuesday - Dr. Carrie Madej On Hydrogels, DARPA Implantable Biosensors & The Coming COVID-19 Vaccine
Technology is advancing faster than most can keep up with it and while many claim tremendous health benefits are on the way, there is a dark side that can use this technology against you. Dr. Carrie Madej has been warning the public about the coming vaccine and what it contains. She joins me in this episode to discuss the new technology and the dangers it presents to your health, your liberty and your life.
NOTE: All guest links and information are available below.
Bible Gateway is a searchable online Bible in more than 200 versions and 70 languages.
https://www.biblegateway.com/
See More About This Topic Here
https://settingbrushfires.com/dr-carrie-madej-on-hydrogels-darpa-implantable-biosensors-the-coming-vaccine/
Sons of Liberty Radio Website
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
Sons of Liberty Website
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store
https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support Sons of Liberty through a donation
https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty
https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
Setting Brushfires Website
https://settingbrushfires.com/
Sons of Liberty Facebook Page
https://www.facebook.com/BradleeDeanSOL/
Sons of Liberty Minds Page
https://www.minds.com/sonsoflibertymedia/
Sons of Liberty Twitter Page
https://twitter.com/BradleeDean1
Tim Brown Twitter Page
https://twitter.com/FPPTim
Sons of Liberty GAB Page
https://gab.com/sonsoflibertymedia
Setting Brushfires on Periscope
https://www.periscope.tv/SettingBrushfires
Setting Brushfires on Twitch
https://www.twitch.tv/settingbrushfires
Sons of Liberty YouTube Channel
https://www.youtube.com/user/BdeanSonsofLiberty
Setting Brushfires YouTube Channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXoV_XMx1Qorwhe9_ZDKm5A
Red State Talk Radio
https://redstatetalkradio.com/
Genesis Communications Network (GCN Live)
https://www.gcnlive.com/
Dr. Carrie Madej's Website/Forum
https://serendipitygroup.org
Dr. Carrie Madej's YouTube Channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOVus4q3qrOyKV_cxyfwfhw
Dr. Carrie Madej's Twitter Page
https://twitter.com/DrMadej
Dr. Carrie Madej's Facebook Page
https://www.facebook.com/carrie.madej
1986 The ACT Movie By Chapters
https://7thchakrafilms.com/watch-by-chapters
1986 The ACT Trailer
https://7thchakrafilms.com/
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