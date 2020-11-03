Dr. Carrie Madej on hydrogels, DARPA implantable biosensors & the coming COVID-19 vaccine

Carrie Madej with Tim Brown, October 13, 2020Sons Of Liberty - Tim Brown - 2020-10-13 - Tuesday - Dr. Carrie Madej On Hydrogels, DARPA Implantable Biosensors & The Coming COVID-19 VaccineTechnology is advancing faster than most can keep up with it and while many claim tremendous health benefits are on the way, there is a dark side that can use this technology against you. Dr. Carrie Madej has been warning the public about the coming vaccine and what it contains. She joins me in this episode to discuss the new technology and the dangers it presents to your health, your liberty and your life.NOTE: All guest links and information are available below.Bible Gateway is a searchable online Bible in more than 200 versions and 70 languages.See More About This Topic HereSons of Liberty Radio WebsiteSons of Liberty WebsiteSons of Liberty StoreSupport Sons of Liberty through a donationPartner with us as a Son or Daughter of LibertySetting Brushfires WebsiteSons of Liberty Facebook PageSons of Liberty Minds PageSons of Liberty Twitter PageTim Brown Twitter PageSons of Liberty GAB PageSetting Brushfires on PeriscopeSetting Brushfires on TwitchSons of Liberty YouTube ChannelSetting Brushfires YouTube ChannelRed State Talk RadioGenesis Communications Network (GCN Live)Dr. Carrie Madej's Website/ForumDr. Carrie Madej's YouTube ChannelDr. Carrie Madej's Twitter PageDr. Carrie Madej's Facebook Page1986 The ACT Movie By Chapters1986 The ACT Trailer