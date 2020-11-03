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Dr. Carrie Madej on hydrogels, DARPA implantable biosensors & the coming COVID-19 vaccine
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59 views • November 03, 2020
Carrie Madej with Tim Brown, October 13, 2020

Sons Of Liberty - Tim Brown - 2020-10-13 - Tuesday - Dr. Carrie Madej On Hydrogels, DARPA Implantable Biosensors & The Coming COVID-19 Vaccine

Technology is advancing faster than most can keep up with it and while many claim tremendous health benefits are on the way, there is a dark side that can use this technology against you. Dr. Carrie Madej has been warning the public about the coming vaccine and what it contains. She joins me in this episode to discuss the new technology and the dangers it presents to your health, your liberty and your life.

NOTE: All guest links and information are available below.

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Dr. Carrie Madej's Website/Forum
https://serendipitygroup.org

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https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOVus4q3qrOyKV_cxyfwfhw

Dr. Carrie Madej's Twitter Page
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