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In response to pro-life policy victories like the Texas Heartbeat Act, pro-abortion legislators in Congress are advancing a deceptively named piece of legislation called the Women’s Health Protection Act.
Leftists say the bill is simply “codifying Roe v. Wade,” but the truth is far worse.
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Dems New Abortion Bill