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Παρενέργειες εμVoλίου Coβid
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191 views • August 30, 2021
Όταν δείτε αυτό το βίντεο ίσως αναθεωρήσετε το θαυμασμό που τρέφετε για τους "διάσημους" κάθε επαγγέλματος. Μπαίνουν με φιλικά πρόσωπα στα σπίτια σας, μέσω της μικρής και της μεγάλης οθόνης, και προάγουν μαζικά το θάνατό σας.
Σας διαβεβαιώνουν, σας υπόσχονται, σας δημιουργούν ενοχές...για ένα προϊόν πειραματικό, το οποίο προκαλεί βλάβες συχνά μη αναστρέψιμες και ενίοτε και θανάτους.
Η ώρα της αλήθειας θα λάμψει για όλους!
Μπορείτε να δείτε το πρωτότυπο βίντεο εδώ:
https://www.bitchute.com/embed/Wm4sgsa9mEoN/
Εμάς θα μας βρείτε εδώ:
https://eternalnowblog.com/
https://rumble.com/c/c-673507
https://newtube.app/user/EternalNow https://www.bitchute.com/channel/mtJqCH1fVCzO/
https://www.youtube.com/c/EternalNow4444
https://www.facebook.com/EternalNowblog
https://mewe.com/group/6001b229636e347d254673c6
paypal.me/EternalNowblog
Σας διαβεβαιώνουν, σας υπόσχονται, σας δημιουργούν ενοχές...για ένα προϊόν πειραματικό, το οποίο προκαλεί βλάβες συχνά μη αναστρέψιμες και ενίοτε και θανάτους.
Η ώρα της αλήθειας θα λάμψει για όλους!
Μπορείτε να δείτε το πρωτότυπο βίντεο εδώ:
https://www.bitchute.com/embed/Wm4sgsa9mEoN/
Εμάς θα μας βρείτε εδώ:
https://eternalnowblog.com/
https://rumble.com/c/c-673507
https://newtube.app/user/EternalNow https://www.bitchute.com/channel/mtJqCH1fVCzO/
https://www.youtube.com/c/EternalNow4444
https://www.facebook.com/EternalNowblog
https://mewe.com/group/6001b229636e347d254673c6
paypal.me/EternalNowblog
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