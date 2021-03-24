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What Pisses Me Off About Greece's Debt Crisis
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0 view • March 24, 2021
Did you know: 80% of the bailout money went to European Union banks that were Greek bondholders, and not the Greek economy.
The Syriza party and its leader Alex Tsipras won last month's general election in Greece with a pledge to write off half of Greece's debt New Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis said "too much time, hopes, lives" had been wasted by Greece's forced austerity program.
Stefan Molyneux discussed the Greece debt crisis, the role of the banks in creating this mess, the possibility of an outright default, the danger of derivatives, the destruction of the euro and how a Greece default could set off a global economic meltdown.
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The Syriza party and its leader Alex Tsipras won last month's general election in Greece with a pledge to write off half of Greece's debt New Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis said "too much time, hopes, lives" had been wasted by Greece's forced austerity program.
Stefan Molyneux discussed the Greece debt crisis, the role of the banks in creating this mess, the possibility of an outright default, the danger of derivatives, the destruction of the euro and how a Greece default could set off a global economic meltdown.
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon US Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUS
Amazon Canada Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
Amazon UK Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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