⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - (12 Oct 2023) - ENG Text, todays MOD clips only

⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(12 October 2023)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️ In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces supported by aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems repelled seven counter-attacks of assault detachments of the AFU 4th Tank Brigade, 14th, 32nd, and 115th mechanised brigades near Sinkovka, Ivanovka (Kharkov region), and Makeyevka (Lugansk People's Republic).

▫️In addition, Russian units inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 14th Mechanised Brigade and 103rd Territorial Defence Brigade near Kupyansk and Berestovoye (Kharkov region).

▫️The enemy has lost up to 105 Ukrainian troops, one tank, two motor vehicles, one Polish-made Krab self-propelled howitzer, one U.S.-made M109 Paladin self-propelled howitzer, as well as one D-30 howitzer.

▫️In Krasny Liman direction, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces, helicopters, artillery repelled three attacks of assault detachments of the AFU 21st and 67th mechanised brigades close to Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic) and Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).

▫️The AFU losses amounted to up to 55 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, as well as two D-30 howitzers.

▫️In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces supported by aviation and artillery repelled three attacks of AFU assault detachments near Kleshcheyevka and Pervomayskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️Ground-attack aircraft launched strikes at manpower and hardware of the AFU 10th Mountain Assault Brigade, 53rd, 93rd, and 110th mechanised brigades close to Belogorovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Kurdyumovka, Avdeyevka, and Mariynka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️ During the day, the enemy lost more than 340 Ukrainian troops killed and injured, one tank, five armoured fighting vehicles, and six motor vehicles.

▫️In the course of counterbattery warfare, one French-made Caesar self-propelled howitzer, two D-20 howitzers, and one D-30 howitzer were neutralised.

▫️In addition, three AFU ammunition depots were destroyed close to Avdeyevka, Orlovka, and Latochkino (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces, helicopters, and artillery inflicted loses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 58th Motorised Brigade and 79th Airborne Brigade near Urozhaynoye and Novomikhailovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️Up to 165 Ukrainian troops, two motor vehicles, one Grad MLRS combat vehicle, one M109 Paladin self-propelled howitzer, and one Akatsiya self-propelled artillery howitzer were neutralised.

▫️In Zaporozhye direction, two attacks of assault detachments of the AFU 23th and 65th mechanised brigades near Rabotino (Zaporozhye region) were repelled by competent actions of the Russian units, air strikes, and artillery fire during the day.

▫️The enemy lost up to 30 Ukrainian troops, one tank, two armoured fighting vehicles, one U.S.-made M777 artillery system, one D-20 howitzer, and one U.S.-made M119 howitzer.

▫️In Kherson direction, up to 50 Ukrainian troops, 11 motor vehicles, and one D-30 howitzer have been neutralised during the day.

▫️In addition, one electronic warfare station, as well as one ammunition depot, were neutralised close to Berislav (Kherson region).

▫️Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have engaged AFU manpower and hardware in 129 areas during the day.

▫️One military hardware depot was destroyed near Ismail (Odessa region).

▫️An AFU hangar with landing boats was wiped out close to Solonzhaki (Nikolayev region).

▫️Air-delivered ordnance depots of the Ukrainian Air Force were destroyed at Mirgorod airfield (Poltava region) and Dnepr airfield (Dnepropetrovsk region).

▫️Air defence units intercepted six U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles during the day.

▫️ Moreover, 39 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were downed close to Spornoye, Peski (Donetsk People's Republic), Belogorovka, Nyrkovo (Lugansk People's Republic), Novofedorovka, Romanovskoye, Gulay Pole (Zaporozhye region), Nikolayevka, Novaya Kakhovka (Kherson region).

📊In total, 488 airplanes and 250 helicopters, 7,748 unmanned aerial vehicles, 441 air defence missile systems, 12,528 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,163 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 6,738 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 14,115 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.