Mick Wallace MEP: "There is No Military Solution to the crisis in Ukraine, and the policy of Flooding Ukraine with Weapons is Madness. NATO Proxy War.."

Mick Wallace MEP: "There is no Military solution to the crisis in Ukraine, and the policy of flooding Ukraine with Weapons is madness, if we want to fight Russia down to the last Ukrainian, and make our own people suffer in the meantime, just to support a US-NATO proxy war, it's about time we copped on to ourselves".
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.