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Alex Jones Comments About Genetic Engineering
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139 views • January 07, 2020
Uploaded on January 6 2020 - InfoWars archive material from November 7 2011
Comment from Alex Jones: "Yes the headline says alien takeover, because it is alien to cross
plant, animal, insect and microbial species... and this ill mixing will cause disastrous
results". In this special report, Alex exposes the dangers of genetic engineering.
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Comment from Alex Jones: "Yes the headline says alien takeover, because it is alien to cross
plant, animal, insect and microbial species... and this ill mixing will cause disastrous
results". In this special report, Alex exposes the dangers of genetic engineering.
Support the InfoWar, visit and shop at: www.infowarsstore.com
Daily shows and news links:
www.infowars.com (Main news website)
www.infowars.com/show (Shows from 8AM to 9PM - Central time)
www.banned.video (New and improved, also broadcasting the live shows)
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