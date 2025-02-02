BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
US DoD has released footage of the MQ-9 Reaper drone of yesterday's strikes by F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jets on ISIS terrorist group targets in Somalia
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1258 followers
134 views • 3 months ago

The US Department of Defense has released footage taken by an MQ-9 Reaper drone of yesterday's strikes by F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jets on ISIS terrorist group targets in Somalia.

The operation involved aircraft from the US Navy's nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman. 

Adding: 

Elon Musk and his "DOGE" team take aim at warmonger Lindsey Graham.

Graham is reportedly the director of the International Republican Institute, a nonprofit organization funded by USAID.

➡️Government Funding: $130.7M (reported to the IRS)

➡️Active Grants: $9.2M

No wonder some members of Congress oppose shutting down USAID.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
