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Mikki Willis - Superspreader of truth - Plandemic series
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99 views • January 11, 2022
Tammy Garcia, January 8, 2022

Today on the Naturally Inspired Podcast Mikki Willis is joining us. Mikki is the filmmaker behind the docuseries Plandemic. The two part series was “debunked”by critics all over the world in the name of science and public safety the gate keepers of free speech took unprecedented measures to censor the information they called “dangerous conspiracy theories” Today the critics are no longer laughing through accredited scientific studies every major claim made within Plandemic aid now being acknowledged for being acknowledged for being among the first to warn the world of the agenda to reduce liberties of citizens through tyranny.
Mikki Willis is a renowned director film maker and founder of elevate films. He is an extraordinary story teller and a prophetic speaker. Part three of the Plandemic Series will be released May 4th and can be found at https://plandemicseries.com/
Please welcome Mikki Willis to the Naturally Inspired Podcast.

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