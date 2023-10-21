Create New Account
Just The Right Cup Of Coffee
Food Ranger Alice
65 views
Published 14 hours ago

Just the right cup of coffee

1 cup hot water
1 Tbsp cold water
Organic milk or creamer of choice, as needed
Organic vanilla extract, as needed

Mix the instant coffee and cold water in a mug until the coffee is fully dissolved. Dissolving it with cold water first instead of hot water improves the flavor.
Carefully pour the hot water.
Add the organic milk, creamer or vanilla extract as needed!
Stir well and enjoy!


Visit my blog at https://myfoodranger.blogspot.com


foodingredientsrecipesuperfoodhealth foodcooking

